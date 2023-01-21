scorecardresearch
SA20: Pretoria Capitals run riot in Durban to cement top spot

By News Bureau

Durban, Jan 21 (IANS) Pretoria Capitals ran riot at Kingsmead in the SA20 league as they defeated Durban’s Super Giants by eight wickets to earn a bonus point victory to cement the top spot in the standings.

Quinton de Kock won the toss for the Super Giants and chose to bat first at a humid Kingsmead, but things did not go according to the plan for the home team on Friday night.

Capitals skipper Wayne Parnell wasted no time drawing first blood with the opening ball of the innings to dismiss West Indies’ Kayle Mayers for a duck. The home side’s innings continued to collapse when Wiaan Mulder (5) and De Kock (13) followed Mayers shortly afterwards.

The tournament’s leading run-scorer Heinrich Klaasen tried valiantly to keep his team afloat with 31 off 24 balls but had no support with Player of the Match Senuran Muthusamy (3-12), Anrich Nortje (2-15) and Eathan Bosch (2-10) following their skipper Wayne Parnell’s (2-12) lead. The Super Giants folded for just 80 in 18.1 overs.

The visitors’ chase was dented by the early loss of the in-form Phil Salt off the first ball, but his fellow Englishman Will Jacks steered the Capitals ship with a rapid 56 off just 25 balls (5×4, 4×6). He was supported by Theunis de Bruyn with his undefeated 21.

–IANS

bsk

Adoration in India hasn't spoiled Sachin Tendulkar and that's amazing: Andy Flower
2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan to play in upcoming LLC Masters in Qatar
Entertainment Today

