scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

SAFF U-17 Women's football: India square off against hosts Bangladesh

By News Bureau

Dhaka (Bangladesh), March 23 (IANS) Looking for their second straight win, India will take on hosts Bangladesh in the 2023 SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship at the BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium here on Friday.

India started their campaign with a solid 4-1 victory over Nepal on Monday, with Shilji Shaji netting a hat-trick and Pooja adding another.

“We are happy to have won the first match because it’s the first time our players are participating in a big competition like this,” said India head coach Priya P.V. “We are playing on an artificial pitch here which is different from the grounds we have been practising on. The girls performed well, so I’m very happy with that.”

Nevertheless, Priya admitted that there’s a lot of room for improvement in the midfield. “We believe if we focus a little more in the midfield and coordinate better, we will be able to do well going forward.”

India’s opponents Bangladesh have a win and a loss under their belt in the tournament so far. After thrashing Bhutan 8-1 on Monday, the hosts were blanked 0-3 by the invited side Russia on Wednesday. Priya, who watched both their games closely, said, “Bangladesh look like a very good team. They scored eight in their first game, and even against Russia, they were good defensively and were successful in blocking most of their attacks.

“They will feel confident at home and their experience of playing on the artificial pitch will be an advantage for them,” she added.

After the Bangladesh contest, India will be up against Bhutan (March 26) and Russia (March 28) in the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship. The team that finishes top of the standings after the end of the round-robin stage will be crowned champions.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Hockey: Salima Tete appointed as the AHF Athletes Ambassador
Next article
Fabulous four: Nitu, Nikhat, Lovlina, Saweety storm into finals of IBA Women's World Boxing (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Fabulous four: Nitu, Nikhat, Lovlina, Saweety storm into finals of IBA Women's World Boxing (Ld)

Sports

Hockey: Salima Tete appointed as the AHF Athletes Ambassador

Sports

Aman Raj, Dharma top Indians at tied third in European Challenge Tour event

Sports

La Liga: Jose Luis Mendilibar replaces Jorge Sampaoli as Sevilla FC coach

News

'Gumraah' trailer has Aditya Roy Kapur in dual role

Sports

World Golf C'ships-Match Play: Korea's Im produces runaway win as Asian brigade enjoys stellar day one

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron sub-lineage continue to be predominant variant, 349 samples of XBB1.16 detected

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spotted together at lunch

Sports

Asian Hockey Federation awards Hockey India with Best Organiser Award

Sports

Womens World Boxing C'ships: Nitu, Nikhat storm into finals

Sports

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam receives top civilian award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Health & Lifestyle

Covid infection before vaccination lowers immunity: Study

Health & Lifestyle

How new medtech is helping India fight tuberculosis?

News

Aneri Vajani on her latest track: 'Gham' is all about love & relationships

News

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Namastey London' completes 16 years, he calls it a 'special film' for him

Sports

Jr Women Zonal C'ships: Top teams continue to win in their respective zones

News

Deepika Aggarwal: My role is similar to Kareena Kapoor’s character in ‘Jab We Met’

Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Harry Kane bidding to become England's highest goal scorer

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US