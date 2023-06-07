scorecardresearch
Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia at Minister Anurag Thakur's residence for talks

Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia at Minister Anurag Thakur's residence for talks
Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia - Minister Anurag Thakur's residence _ news agency pic

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik arrived at the residence of Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday. Sakshi came along with her husband Satyawart Kadian, an Arjuna awardee. Olympian Vinesh Phogat was missing though her husband Somveer Rathi was seen entering the minister’s residence.

The protesting wrestlers have been invited by the government for the second time days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah.

In January, too, the wrestlers met Anurag Thakur at his residence and called off their protest after a committee was formed. At that time, former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat played the mediator’s role.

Earlier, talking to IANS on Wednesday, Sakshi Malik said, “We will keep everything open. We won’t take any decision behind closed doors. We will discuss the proposal given by the government with our seniors and supporters and only when everyone gives their consent that the proposal is fine, then will we agree.”

–IANS

cs/dpb

