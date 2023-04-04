scorecardresearch
Santner attends one-year celebration of Super Kings Academy, gives tips to budding spinners

By News Bureau

Chennai, April 4 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings’ cricketer Mitchell Santner has advised budding spinners to keep trying to spin the ball instead of working on accuracy as they learn the trade to fulfil their desires to play the game at the highest level.

“When you are young, just keep trying to spin the ball. I think you can work on accuracy as you get older but the key is to really try to spin the ball. It will be your point of difference moving forward and I think we see in T20 cricket where change of pace and length is very important but you have to spin the ball,” Santner said in his advice to spinners of the CSK’s Super Kings Academy in Chennai.

Santner on Tuesday attended a special celebration to mark the first anniversary of the Super Kings Academy in Chennai.

On the occasion, Santner interacted with the students and also unveiled the Super Kings Academy Honours Board to felicitate the special achievers from the Academy.

Sridharan Sharath, former Tamil Nadu cricketer and current Member of the BCCI Senior Selection Committee was the Guest of Honour and distributed certificates to the students.

Santner spoke about the facilities in the academy. “It is a great setup, and the work everyone does here is exceptional. It is nice to see so many grass wickets out there for players at such a young age. I guess in New Zealand it can be challenging to find grass wickets. You guys are very lucky to train with some great facilities and some great coaches,” he said.

The Special Awards were given to Arya Ganesh (Tamil Nadu U-14); Nandhana Sridharan (Tamil Nadu U-15), G Kamalini (Tamil Nadu U-15 captain), J Jai Simha (Tamil Nadu U-16), G. Dhruvaram (Tamil Nadu U-16), Abhinav Kannan (Tamil Nadu U-16 captain). R Sugantha Shree (Tamil Nadu U-19), SR Srisuveedha (Tamil Nadu U-19), Shreya Sharon Arul Roy (Tamil Nadu U-19) and Aafreen Ahamed Sait (Tamil Nadu U-19).

G. Kamalini, the Tamil Nadu Under-15 captain, was adjudged the Super Kings Academy Cricketer of the Year award.

The Super Kings Academy is a coaching centre for boys and girls with state-of-the-art infrastructure and expert coaching. Launched in April 2022, the academy is currently operational in Chennai and Salem and will spread its wings to Trichy, Hosur and Tirunelveli this summer.

–IANS

bsk

