Shallow, Bassarath elected as president and vice-president of Cricket West Indies

By News Bureau

St John’s (Antigua), March 26 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced that Dr. Kishore Shallow and Azim Bassarath were elected to the posts of President and Vice President respectively, during the board’s recent Annual General Meeting at Coolidge Cricket Ground, here.

Shallow had earlier served two terms as vice-president of the CWI when Ricky Skerritt was the president.

“On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I sincerely thank the outgoing President Ricky Skerritt for his latest contribution to our beloved cricket. He has served with distinction and pride in one of the most challenging periods in our lifetime, the COVID-19 pandemic. His tenure has certainly moved us in the right direction,” he said in an official statement.

Shallow had also been serving as President of Windward Islands Cricket and was former president of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association.

“The resounding vote of confidence demonstrated by the shareholders is heartening. My profound gratitude to them and all the stakeholders for supporting me throughout the electoral process.

As I embark on this new role with Vice President Bassarath, there is no delusion about the considerable workload. My philosophy remains one of unity and inclusivity. For it is only if we pool our resources and efforts together will West Indies cricket make any meaningful advancement as a cricket nation,” he added.

Bassarath, on the other hand, had been serving as Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president apart from being a CWI director till being elected as vice-president of CWI.

“It is indeed an honour to be elected to serve as the Vice President of Cricket West Indies and I look forward to working alongside Dr. Shallow and the other members of the Board of Directors as we continue the good work done by Mr. Skerritt for the benefit of everyone involved in West Indies Cricket,” he said.

In addition to the elections for president and vice President, the other persons, who were duly elected as Member Directors of CWI are — Jason King and Conde Riley (Barbados Cricket Association), Bissoondyal Singh and Deleep Singh (Guyana Cricket Board), Dr. Donovan Bennett and Wilford Heaven (Jamaica Cricket Association), Enoch Lewis and Leon Rodney (Leeward Islands Cricket Board), Kerwin John and Arjoon Ramlal (Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board), Dwain Gill and Carol Henry (Windward Islands Cricket Board).

–IANS

nr/ak

WPL 2023 Final: Radha-Shikha's last-wicket heroics help Delhi Capitals post 131/9 against Mumbai Indians
