scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sharjah Stadium names stand after Sachin Tendulkar

The West Stand at the Sharjah cricket stadium has been renamed the' Sachin Tendulkar Stand' to coincide with the Indian cricket legend's birthday

By Agency News Desk

Sharjah (UAE), April 24 (IANS) The West Stand at the iconic Sharjah cricket stadium has been renamed the Sachin Tendulkar Stand in a special ceremony to coincide with the Indian cricket legend’s birthday, here on Monday. Not only does it coincide with the birthday of the Indian legend, but it also marks the 25th anniversary of the famous back-to-back centuries he scored against Australia in 1998 in a packed stadium.

The 143 Tendulkar had scored here on April 22 and 134 two days later in the final of the Coca-Cola Cup, a triangular series between India, Australia, and New Zealand has been recorded in the books as a veritable desert storm.

Tendulkar scored 49 hundreds in ODIs and played across 34 stadiums but his 7 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium including the twin hundreds in April 1998 stand out and are lauded and celebrated by his fans around the world to this day.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium joins the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in honouring the Indian Maestro in this manner on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

Reacting to the news of naming the stand, Sachin said in a message, “I wish I was there but unfortunately I had prior commitments. Playing in Sharjah has always been a magnificent experience.

“From the electrifying atmosphere to the love, affection and support, Sharjah has been a special venue for Indian cricket fans and lovers of the game from around the globe. It’s given us so many special moments. A big thank you to Mr Bukhatir and his team for this kind gesture on the 25th anniversary of the Desert Storm match and my 50th birthday. Feels like the greatest 6 of them all!”

Sharjah Cricket Stadium still holds the Guinness record for most One-Day internationals played (244) and have seen some of the most memorable moments in cricketing history occur on this hallowed ground.

Commenting on the decision to pay this tribute to Sachin on the anniversary of Desert Storm the CEO of the Sharjah stadium, Khalaf Bukhatir said, “This is our small way of expressing our gratitude to Sachin for doing so much for the game of cricket. Indeed, that was an incredible innings, and it was repeated in the finals.

“Right through the years of the now legendary CBFS initiative we have striven here at Sharjah to acknowledge the services of many great players even after their retirement. We believe that as administrators it is our duty to pay tribute to those who have raised the bar and dedicated their lives to the cause of cricket, and we will continue to do so,” he said.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Toddler dies in Raj as family waited in vain for Rs 16 cr injection
Next article
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, teammates fined as RCB maintain slow over-rate against Royals
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st Test: Prabath Jayasuriya's heroics help Sri Lanka to a massive win against Ireland

Health & Lifestyle

4th Covid death in Kolkata in 26 days

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

News

Prabhas’ Raghav Avatar in the Latest Poster of Adipurush and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ lyrical audio Wins Over the Internet

News

Matthew Perry to remove Keanu Reeves comments from future memoir editions

Fashion & Lifestyle

Halsey says her breast milk is her 'best skincare ingredient'

Box Office

Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ rakes in an underwhelming Rs 15.81 cr on Day 1

Technology

I packed my whole life in 5 suitcases: Carolina Rayo

Technology

PFC okays largest-ever Rs 633 cr EV financing facility to BluSmart Mobility

Technology

Razorpay sets up advisory board to boost corporate governance

Sports

Sachin euphoria to descend on Wankhede as MI celebrates Master Blaster's special 50th

Sports

Chandigarh Gully Cricket tournament concludes with message to shun drugs

Technology

Tata Nexon EV catches fire, company blames 'headlamp replacement' for incident

News

Geeta Kapur to 'IBD3' contestant: You weave the dance with your feet

Technology

India's smartphone market nosedives 20% in Q1 as 2023 remains challenging

Sports

AIFF makes amendments in regulations on status and transfer of players

News

Sufi singer Bismil to perform in US for 'Bismil ki Mehfil' tour

News

'Acting helps me learn new things daily', says 'Udaan' star Rajat Barmecha

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US