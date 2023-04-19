Shergill takes initiative for resumption of Bullock Cart race at Kila Raipur games

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) A delegation of Kila Raipur Sports Society, led by BJP National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, on Wednesday met the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur here and urged him to resume Bullock Cart race at Kila Raipur games.

During their meeting with the Union Minister, the delegation members requested Thakur for getting the President’s assent to ‘The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2019’. Shergill apprised Thakur that grant of President’s assent to the Bill would pave the way for the resumption of the bullock cart race at the annual Kila Raipur Rural Olympics.

While drawing the attention of Thakur towards the crucial issue of culture and heritage, associated with Punjab and Punjabiyat, from the past so many decades, Shergill said,”These rural games have been organised continuously since the year 1933 in the village Kila Raipur, district Ludhiana. With the passing of time, the popularity of these rural games has increased a lot. And today, these games are known all over the world by the name of Mini Olympics. The most popular of these sports is the bullock cart race, which was banned in 2014 on the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court on the plea of PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals).”

Shergill further informed the Union Minister that because of the popularity of bullock cart race in Punjab and its historical and cultural significance,’The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2019′ was passed in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, after which the Bill was sent to the President for his assent but till now, permission has not been received from the Indian government to resume bullock cart race.

“I would also like to bring to your notice that this game is played not only in Kila Raipur village (Ludhiana) but also in almost 80 per cent villages of Punjab, which counts to almost 12000”, Shergill was quoted as saying in a media release.

“Henceforth, the resumption of the bullock cart race would have a positive impact on not just Kila Raipur but all those villages in Punjab that are emotionally connected with the game. Also, it is significant to mention that Annadata farmers of the country have more attachment with bullock cart races, who come in lakhs to Kila Raipur Stadium to enjoy the game,” he added.

The delegation members also informed the Sports Minister that a large number of foreigners come to enjoy these games because of their popularity.

“Lakhs of people, including a large number of foreigners, come to enjoy these games. Due to their immense popularity, the Government of India had included these games in the list of Heritage Games in the year 1970, following which an annual grant of Rs 2.5 lakhs, since 1970, is being disbursed by the Union Government for organising these games,” said Shergill while highlighting the significance of the issue.

Delegation members told the Minister that for the resumption of bullock cart race as the Government of India, vide letter number 17/44/2019-judl & PP dated 22.2.2022, had sought some clarifications from the Punjab government. They added that on 18.07.2022, a proper reply in this regard was sent by the Punjab government to Sh Suresh Chandra Tamta, Deputy Secretary, Govt of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, (Judicial & PP Section, Judicial Wing), New Delhi.

The 39-year old Shergill made a request to Thakur to help the Kila Raipur Sports Society on this issue so that the bullock cart race can also be included in the next edition of the games.

“The Kila Raipur Sports Society has also not received annual grants of Rs 2.5 lakhs given by the Union Government for Heritage Games from the past 4 years. I would like you to please look into this issue as well, so that the pending grant could also be released,” he said.

While urging Thakur to approve their request after sympathetic consideration, Shergill also requested the Minister to make efforts for getting President’s assent to ‘The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2019’, so that Punjab’s rich and glorious cultural heritage remains preserved.

“The residents of 12000 villages of Punjab, especially Kila Raipur, will be extremely grateful to you,” the BJP spokesperson told the Union Minister and also handed him a letter in this regard.

–IANS

ak/