Shirgaonkar elected unopposed as President of India Taekwondo

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Incumbent Namdev Shirgaonkar of Maharashtra was re-elected unopposed as the President of India Taekwondo in elections for the executive committee held here.

The election, which was attended by 25 affiliated state associations, was held at a hotel here on Sunday.

The entire election process went off without a hitch, with all the office-bearers being elected unopposed as Bhagwatrao Gaikwad (Retired judge) functioning as the Returning Officer in tandem with Sharad D. Madakre (Retired Deputy Charity Commissioner).

Shirgaonkar, who holds a black belt in Taekwondo is also secretary-general of Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA), voiced his approval of being elected unopposed as chief of India Taekwondo.

“It is a matter of immense pride that the entire election process proceeded smoothly. I will ensure that the discipline of taekwondo will gain immense popularity and will reach the masses in our great country. Presently not many may know of taekwondo, but this will not be the case in the future,” he said.

Kiarash Bahri (Coordinator – World Taekwondo) as well as (Observer – Asian Taekwondo Union – ATU) and Wanyong Lee (2nd Observer – Asian Taekwondo Union – ATU) and Prashant Desai (Observer – Paralympic Committee of India – PCI) played their role in the smooth conduct of the elections.

Kiarash Bahri, Coordinator, World Taekwondo (WT), said, “Over the past few months, India has taken steps to realise their potential and I am looking forward to the Indian contingent having a significant impact across international tournaments. India Taekwondo led by Namdev Shirgaonkar is committed to improving the quality of training and athletes. I congratulate the new committee and give the stamp of my approval for the election of the new committee.”

India will be featured in the upcoming Senior World Taekwondo Championship 2023 to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 25 to June 5.

Executive Committee of India Taekwondo:

President: Namdev Shirgaonkar (MAHA)

Sr. Vice-President: Veena Arora (PUN)

Vice-President: P. Socrates )TN)

Secretary General: Amit Dhamal (MAHA)

Treasurer: Rajat Aditya Dikshit (UP)

Executive Committee Members: Gitika Talukdar (Assam); Vikas Kumar Verma (GUJ).

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
