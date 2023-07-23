scorecardresearch
Shubhankar Sharma becomes 3rd Indian to achieve top 10 finish in a Golf major

By Agency News Desk

London, July 23 (IANS) Subhankar Sharma became the third Indian golfer in the history — the first in the 151-year-old British Open — to achieve a top 10 finish in a Golf major.

Sharma, playing his fourth and final round in squally and wet weather on Sunday, completed his assignment with a score of one under to finish in the 8th place.

His aggregate for the tournament, played by rotation this year at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, was 279.

He accomplished a brilliant three under in the first round. His fourth round score was a one under 70, as it was in the third round.

He was overall five under in the competition.

The majors in golf, other than the British Open, are the US Open, US Masters and the US PGA Championship.

The two previous top 10 finishers among Indian golfers are Jeev Milkha Singh and Anirban Lahiri. Both attained the distinction in the US PGA Championship; the former in 2008 and the latter in 2015.

Singh’s standing was tied 9th, while Lahiri’s was tied 5th.

The British Open was won by left-hand Brian Harman of the US.

–IANS

ashis/pgh

