scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Shubman Gill, sister Shahneel abused on social media after GT knock RCB Out of IPL 2023

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill and his sister Shahneel were subjected to social media abuse after his unbeaten century propelled his team to victory which also resulted in the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) elimination from the IPL 2023.

Gill’s magnificent 104 off 52 not out trumped Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 101 as GT won by 6 wickets to knock RCB out of the tournament on Sunday.

After RCB’s loss, a group of fans resorted to abusive behaviour towards Gill on social media. Even his sister Shahneel also faced targeted harassment from certain fans, particularly regarding her Instagram post following the match.

“What a wholesome day,” Gill’s sister Shahneel wrote on Insta while sharing a few pictures from the match.

Then, Shahneel and Shubman received a barrage of hateful comments from fans on their respective posts.

In response to the offensive comments targeting Gill and his sister, numerous fans expressed their outrage and criticised those responsible for the abuse.

“Look at the tweets today for Shubman Gill and his sister. Man this is why I hated when Kohli – Anushka pardoned that “IIT graduate” who gave a rape threat to Vamika. Some of these guys need to be behind bars and careers ruined. He should have been made an example to stop all this,” a user wrote.

“Some of the sick Kohli fans abusing Gill & his family (especially his sister). This toxicity and the negative energy created by these so-called fans are also one reason for the king to not see the light. GILL is the Future superstar of Indian cricket. Agree or CRY forever sickos,” another one said.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Saumya Tandon extends her Kashmir shoot into a vacay
Next article
Mumbai 3rd biggest data centre market in Asia-Pacific, breaches 2GW mark
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Mumbai 3rd biggest data centre market in Asia-Pacific, breaches 2GW mark

News

Saumya Tandon extends her Kashmir shoot into a vacay

Sports

Real Madrid player Vincius Jr. racially abused during La Liga match against Valencia

News

Helen Flanagan makes a candid confession following split from Scott Sinclair

News

'Pay your writers', 'shut up', say students interrupting Warner Bros CEO speech

News

Zeenat Aman on working with Amtabh Bachchan: We were both punctilious and punctual

News

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away

Sports

IPL 2023: Nothing to do with crowd management at the stadium, says KKR on fans denied entry over wearing Mohun Bagan shirts

News

'Doosri Maa' actress Neha Joshi dons sarees that 'shape her overall appeal'

Sports

IDCA Women's 4th T10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf kickstarts

Sports

Shillong Lajong return to I-League after four years

News

Ram Charan to attend G20 tourism meet in Srinagar

News

'Modern Love Chennai' actress Ritu Varma says she's 'a hopeless romantic in real life'

Sports

IPL 2023: The best part for me was the team's trust, says Vijay Shankar on turnaround in form

Health & Lifestyle

Ayurveda medicines act faster: BHU study

News

Seoul city to turn purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS next month

Health & Lifestyle

When should a woman undergo mammography

Technology

Meta fined record $1.3 bn for violating EU data transfer rules

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US