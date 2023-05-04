scorecardresearch
Sports Ministry approves Avinash Sable, Tejaswin Shankar's proposals to train and compete abroad

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of Sports Ministry has approved Commonwealth Games (CWG) medallists Avinash Sable and Tejaswin Shankar’s proposals to train and compete abroad.

Sable, who is currently training in Colorado Springs under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding, will head to Rabat, Morocco for eight days training camp ahead of Rabat Diamond League.

On the other hand, Tejaswin will head to Freeport, Bahamas, and then later to  — Tucson, Arizona to compete in USATF Throws Festival in Bahamas and NACAC New Life Invitational in Arizona.

During the meeting, MOC also approved jumpers Jeswin Aldrin, Praveen Chithravel, and T. Selva Prabhu’s proposal for training and competitions in Greece, Italy, and France respectively, a ministry release said on Thursday.

Jeswin will train in Athens, Greece, and then compete in International Jumping Meeting “Filahtlitikos Kallithea” and Venizelia Chania International meeting. On the other hand, Praveen will first train in Athens, Greece, compete in International jumping meeting “Filahtlitikos Kallithea” and then move to Florence, Italy to prepare for the Golden Gala Diamond League.

Meanwhile, T. Selva Prabhu will first head to train and compete in Greece, before moving to Paris, France for further training.

