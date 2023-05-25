scorecardresearch
Sports Ministry approves Neeraj Chopra's proposal to train in Finland, paddler Payas Jain to head to Taiwan

The Sports Ministry approved Neeraj Chopra's proposal to train in Kuortane, Finland. Neeraj, is scheduled to compete in multiple World Athletics gold level tournaments

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of Sports Ministry on Thursday approved Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra’s proposal to train in Kuortane, Finland. Neeraj, who is scheduled to compete in multiple World Athletics — gold level tournaments in June, intends to train at Kuortane Olympic Training Centre in Finland during this time. The 25-year old Chopra, who recently became the first Indian Javelin thrower to become World Number 1, had followed a similar training plan in the year 2022 as well.

Among other proposals, MOC members also approved paddler Payas Jain’s proposal for an advance training camp in Taiwan, a media release said.

On the other hand, Indian table tennis stars Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran’s proposals to take personal coaches Aman Balgu and Raman Subramanian respectively for multiple events were also approved by the MOC.

While Manika and Aman Balgu will head to WTT Contender, Zagreb and WTT Star Contender, Ljubljana, Sathiyan and Raman Subramanian will head to

WTT Contender Tunis, WTT Contender Zagreb and WTT Contender Ljubljana.

“The financial assistance will cover their air travel expenses, camp expenses, boarding and lodging cost, medical Insurance and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses,” the release further said.

MOC members also inducted Rower Salman Khan into Target Olympic Podium Scheme’s (TOPS) Development group. Salman, who belongs to Haryana’s Mewat region, had won the Gujarat National Games Gold last year.

