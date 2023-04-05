scorecardresearch
Sportspersons in Punjab to get millet dishes

By Agency News Desk

Chandigarh, April 5 (IANS) The Punjab government has introduced millets into the menu of players at all its sports centres across the state, Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday.

He said millets would be provided thrice a week in the form of ‘Ragi’ porridge (dalia), mixed millets ‘chapatis’ and ‘bajra-dal khichdi’.

Trainees will be made aware of the benefits of the consumption of millet through online and offline classes periodically.

This initiative aims to fulfil Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s motto of a healthy and prosperous Punjab.

Principal Secretary, Sports Rakhee Gupta Bhandari said this is also in coherence with the United Nation’s movement of ‘International Year of Millets- 2023’.

The Sports Department has made full preparations to implement this new initiative. Trainees are being made aware of the IYOM-2023 and the benefits of millets in a player’s diet.

