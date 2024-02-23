HomeWorldSports

Squash: Abhay Singh in Goodfellow Classic SF; Ramit bows out from Windy City

Abhay Singh is in line for a second PSA Challenger Tour title in as many months after the 25-year-old advanced to the semifinals of the Goodfellow Classic squash in Toronto.

By Agency News Desk
Abhay in Goodfellow Classic SF; Ramit bows out from Windy City
Abhay in Goodfellow Classic SF; Ramit bows out from Windy City_pic courtesy news agency

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) India squash player Abhay Singh is in line for a second PSA Challenger Tour title in as many months after the 25-year-old advanced to the semifinals of the Goodfellow Classic squash in Toronto.

Top-seeded Abhay beat Frenchman Maceo Levy 13-11, 11-7, 11-3 in 33 minutes in the quarterfinals, and will take on Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek of Egypt in the last-four stage.

World No 66 Indian won the JSW Willingdon PSA event in Mumbai last month, following a memorable 2023 that saw him play the decider in the final against Pakistan and save two match points for India to clinch the men’s team gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, Ramit Tandon went down to Egyptian eighth seed Tarek Momen 5-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-8 in 34 minutes in the second round of the Windy City Open, a PSA World Tour Platinum event.

–IANS

bc/

Previous article
Salman Khan flaunts pants with his face painted on it
Next article
Scientists develop tech that can recognise human emotion real time
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US