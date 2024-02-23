Squash: Abhay Singh in Goodfellow Classic SF; Ramit bows out from Windy City

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) India squash player Abhay Singh is in line for a second PSA Challenger Tour title in as many months after the 25-year-old advanced to the semifinals of the Goodfellow Classic squash in Toronto.

Top-seeded Abhay beat Frenchman Maceo Levy 13-11, 11-7, 11-3 in 33 minutes in the quarterfinals, and will take on Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek of Egypt in the last-four stage.

World No 66 Indian won the JSW Willingdon PSA event in Mumbai last month, following a memorable 2023 that saw him play the decider in the final against Pakistan and save two match points for India to clinch the men’s team gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, Ramit Tandon went down to Egyptian eighth seed Tarek Momen 5-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-8 in 34 minutes in the second round of the Windy City Open, a PSA World Tour Platinum event.

