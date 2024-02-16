HomeWorldSports

Squash: Saurav Ghosal in QF of Fire Open in Washington

Saurav Ghosal moved into the quarterfinals of the Squash Fire Open with a hard-fought 4-11, 11-8, 11-4, 13-11 win over Spencer Lovejoy

By Agency News Desk
Saurav Ghosal in QF of Fire Open in Washington
Saurav Ghosal in QF of Fire Open in Washington_pic courtesy news agency

Washington, Feb16 (IANS) Saurav Ghosal moved into the quarterfinals of the Squash Fire Open with a hard-fought 4-11, 11-8, 11-4, 13-11 win over Spencer Lovejoy (US) in a match that stretched to almost an hour.

The Indian world No 26, who is the sixth seed and received a first-round bye at the $51,500 PSA World Tour Bronze event, will meet French world No 11 and top seed Victor Crouin in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, reigning national champion Velavan Senthilkumar, who made it to his maiden PSA World Tour Silver quarterfinal in Pittsburgh last week, lost to Egyptian second seed Youssef Soliman 11-6, 11-8, 11-2.

The left-hander from Tamil Nadu had put it past Briton Mark Broekman 11-4, 11-4, 11-2 in 22 minutes in his opening round.

–IANS

bc/

Previous article
US FDA okays Lupin's Minzoya tablets to prevent pregnancy
Next article
‘Crakk’ director Aditya Datt ‘hand-picked’ 8 international athletes
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US