Sr Men's Inter-Department Hockey: CISF, PNB and FCI win league matches

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (IANS) It was a successful stint for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) as they registered wins in their respective matches on Day 3 of the 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2023, here.

In the first match of the day, Central Industrial Security Force defeated the Comptroller & Auditor General of India 3-2. Yograj Singh (5′, 56′) started well for Central Industrial Security Force and scored a crucial match-winning goal for his side in the last quarter of the game helping them register a win in the tournament.

Vashudev (21′) also scored an important goal before half-time to maintain the lead ahead of the second half of the match. In reply, Captain Chandan Singh (20′, 51′) scored a couple of goals on two different occasions in the match, resulting in a close contest between the two teams.

In the second match, Punjab National Bank secured a comfortable 6-0 win against Sashastra Seema Bal. Bhagat Singh Dhillon (24′, 36′) stood out to be the top goal scorer from the day with two goals for his side. Mandeep Mor (5′), Banmail Xess (13′), Naveen Antil (23′), and Satender Kumar (41′) scored one goal each and helped their side secure three points.

In the third match of the day, FCI defeated CISF 3-1. Munish Rana (10′), captain Ankush (12′) & Hans Raj (60′) scored one goal each for the Food Corporation of India whereas captain Ignacius Toppo (8′) scored a compensatory goal as Food Corporation of India secured three points on the points table.

The last match of the day was played between Sports Authority of India and Canara Bank. Sports Authority of India defeated Canara Bank 4-0. Surya N M (23′), Mohit Kumar (26′), Kushalappa K. Bhavin R (39′) and Chiran Medappa (55′) scored one goal each to help Sports Authority of India secure a comfortable victory against Canara Bank.

Matches between Services Sports Control Board and BSES (Delhi) and I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team and Punjab & Sind Bank were forfeited in favour of SSCB and I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team respectively.

