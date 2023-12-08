Sreesanth receives legal notice from LLC over rant against Gautam Gambhir; Reports

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Former India pacer S Sreesanth has been served a legal notice by the Legends League Cricket (LLC) commissioner over his rant against Gautam Gambhir, following the on-field altercation between the two players during an Eliminator match between Indian Capitals and Gujarat Giants in the ongoing LCC 2023 tournament.

Gambhir and Sreesanth got into a heated exchange during the LLC Season 2 Eliminator match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Wednesday, and the umpires had to step in to keep things civil.

Advertisement

The next morning, Sreesanth went live on the social media platform, Instagram, and accused Gambhir of saying rude words. The Kerala pacer also said that Gambhir called him a ‘fixer’, referring to the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal.

The legal notice from LCC mentioned that Sreesanth was guilty of breaching his contract while playing in the T20 tournament, according to an India today report.

- Advertisement -

The report further stated that talks with the pacer will only be initiated once he removes the videos criticising the player within the preview of the league.

Earlier, LCC issued a statement saying it will conduct an internal investigation on the violation of the code of conduct in the incident involving former India teammates Gambhir and Sreesanth.

- Advertisement -

“The incident that has been the talk of the cricketing world violates the code of conduct and necessary action will be taken against all that have violated the very clear rules stated by the league’s Code of Conduct & Ethics Committee, LCC said in a statement on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, this incident that is making the rounds on social media pulls focus if only for a short time away from what has so far been an extremely exciting season so far with national and international legends playing together for their respective teams,” it said.

“Legends League Cricket aims to continue to be focused on the league itself and let the ASCU and Code of Conduct & Ethics Committee handle the internal investigation and subsequent action with respect to the involved individual/s that will be held in violation of the code of conduct for their comments including ones made on social media,” the league said.

–IANS/bc/