Sreesanth, two others accused of committing fraud by Kerala police

S. Sreesanth has been accused of committing fraud along with two others in a case registered by a man in the North Kerala district.

Thrissur, Nov 23 (IANS) Former India cricketer S. Sreesanth has been accused of committing fraud along with two others in a case registered by a man in the North Kerala district.

Sarish Gopalan, a resident of Choondal village of Thrissur district alleged that the accused, Rajiv Kumar and Venkatesh Kini, took Rs 18.70 lakh on various dates from April 25, 2019, claiming they would build a sports academy in Kollur, Karnataka, in which Sreesanth is a partner.

Sarish also claimed he was offered a partnership opportunity in the academy in which he invested the money.

Police have filed a case against Sreesanth, who has been named the third accused with two others, who have been booked under IPC Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

More to follow…

–IANS

hs/bsk/

