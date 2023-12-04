State-of-the-Art dual pickle ball courts inaugurated in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) The dual Pickleball courts were inaugurated at GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj here on Sunday. The new courts are built to international standards, ensuring a world-class experience for both, beginners and seasoned players.

The inauguration was graced by the presence of Narinder Dhruv Batra, a distinguished leader in the world of sports, who served as the Chief Guest for the occasion. Batra has been an influential figure in promoting sports in the country and has played a pivotal role in developing various sporting disciplines in India.

The introduction of Pickleball, a fast-paced and dynamic international sport, marks a significant step in fostering a culture of sportsmanship and global athleticism within the school community.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the introduction of Pickleball at GD Goenka Public School, Batra stated, “I am delighted to be a part of this momentous occasion. Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, providing a unique and engaging experience. By embracing such international sports, schools contribute significantly to the holistic development of students, fostering teamwork, discipline, and a passion for physical fitness.”

Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group, expressed his vision for the school’s sporting initiatives, saying, “At GD Goenka, we believe in providing our students with diverse opportunities for growth and development. The addition of Pickleball courts is a testament to our commitment to offering a well-rounded education that goes beyond academics. We are confident that this facility will inspire our students to explore new horizons in sports and lead active, healthy lifestyles.”

Pickleball, known for its accessibility and adaptability, is a sport that people of all ages and skill levels can enjoy.

–IANS

bc/