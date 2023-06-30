scorecardresearch
Steve Harmison criticises Kevin Pietersen for slamming England's bowling attack

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Former England pacer Steve Harmison has criticised ex-captain Kevin Pietersen for slamming Ben Stokes’ side for being friendly with the Australians after Day 1 of the Lord’s Test match.

Pietersen expressed his displeasure with England’s lethargic approach, notably the time it took for the players to get onto the field and the slow pace at which they bowled.

Following the conclusion of day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, Pietersen launched a scathing critique against England after they elected to bowl first against Australia. The visitors ended the day 339/5 in favourable bowling conditions.

Before the start of play on Day 2, Pietersen took to Twitter expressing his desire for England to show more aggression and determination.

“Come on, @englandcricket! Stand tall today and take it to the Australians. Stop being so nice and get some mongrel in you! Take those 5 wickets quickly and bat well! This is The Ashes and not an exhibition game!” the former skipper tweeted.

Harmison has criticised his former teammate over his views and said the player-turned-pundit was out of line for his comments.

In an interview with TalkSport, the former pacer said Pietersen’s views were not justified as there is an appropriate time and context for expressing such opinions.

“I don’t think it was justified,” he said. “I think this team has had one or two bad days in 12-13 months. I think some of the stuff that they were having a go at them (for), too matey, I think there’s a time and a place. But they’re in the mainstream media, they’re paid to give their opinion, and I’m not going to knock Kevin for having his opinion -– he’s always had it.

“He was always forceful with it, it wasn’t always warranted, it wasn’t always best received! I’m sure it wasn’t best received in the England dressing room, it certainly wasn’t best received by the England dressing room when we were in it!

“But a few of us could say to Kevin, in no uncertain terms, to shut up. But he’s getting paid to give his opinion,” he added.

Harmison emphasised that brief assessments like Pietersen’s should be reserved until later when the complete picture of the Test has unfolded.

“I think at times there was a lot of frustration, but you’ve got to look at it in a five-day way. If he said that on Day Five when England have just got beaten, I’d probably agree with him.

“But if you say that on day one, when there’s a lot of cricket to be played, the sun’s gotta come out, and you’ve still got three innings to go – I’ll agree with him if England lose this Test match because it was a poor day yesterday. Shambolic? I’m not so sure,” Harmison said.

–IANS

bc/bsk

