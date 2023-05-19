scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sudirman Cup: China beat Indonesia to reach semis; Malaysia stun Denmark as Axelsen retires

By Agency News Desk

Suzhou (China), May 19 (IANS) Hosts China stormed into the semifinals of badminton’s Sudirman Cup after sweeping away Indonesia 3-0 here on Friday.

Malaysia stunned Denmark 3-1 and South Korea defeated Chinese Taipei in other quarterfinal matches on Friday.

China, who have won 12 of the past 17 editions and have never missed the semifinals, will next take on Japan, who edged Thailand 3-2 earlier on Friday.

Mixed doubles pair Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong suffered a scare before rallying past Rinov Rivaldy and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in the opening tie.

The Indonesian duo took the first set 21-13, but Zheng and Huang recovered to clinch the second 23-21. The Chinese pair kept their momentum to win the decider 21-11, reports Xinhua.

“Neither of us felt very nervous, but maybe because of that, we didn’t notice that our bodies were too relaxed to play,” Huang commented on the thriller.

“We haven’t played the mixed team competition for a long time, so I was a little overwhelmed when I came on court,” said Zheng.

“When we were 19-14 down in the second set, I suddenly felt like there were clear chants and cheers behind us. Then we believed we had something to lean on.”

Shi Yuqi also came back from 18-12 down in the first set to win his men’s singles tie 22-20, 21-14 against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, before Olympic women’s singles champion Chen Yufei secured the holders’ semifinal berth by beating Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in straight sets.

“There are endless possibilities in the mixed team competition,” Shi said of his comeback win. “In a team competition, you must have faith to win.”

Men’s singles world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen retired from his match against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia due to a left hamstring injury as Denmark were eliminated 3-1.

Malaysia will fight for a final spot against four-time tournament winners South Korea, who knocked out Chinese Taipei 3-1.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India U-17s to play second training game against SSV Reutlingen U-16 in Germany
Next article
Bezos' Blue Origin wins NASA astronaut moon lander contract
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Bezos' Blue Origin wins NASA astronaut moon lander contract

Sports

India U-17s to play second training game against SSV Reutlingen U-16 in Germany

Sports

Sub-jr men's national hockey: Gurpreet Singh scores nine in Chandigarh victory; Delhi win

Sports

Not happy about landscape of cricket changing to become a more domestic-based T20 team: Ricky Ponting

News

Sean Penn slams Hollywood producers, calls them 'bankers guild'

Technology

NASA to start training Artemis II crew for Moon mission in June

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl first against unchanged Punjab Kings

Health & Lifestyle

Study links genetic predisposition for high BP, cholesterol to Alzheimer's

News

Harrison Ford officially retires Indiana Jones, a role he's essayed for 40 yrs

Sports

IPL 2023: Every ground we have gone to has blown us away really, says Mike Hussey on overwhelming support for CSK

News

Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post about getting ‘arrested’ by Mumbai Police

News

Shannon K makes Cannes debut in an outfit by Ukrainian designers

Sports

IPL 2023: We'll look to take confidence from our win against PBKS, says DC Assistant Coach Shane Watson

News

Ajay Devgn's company forays into NE, opens multiplex in Guwahati

News

'Kacchey Limbu' wound up its shoot in record eighteen days

Sports

IPL 2023: Credit goes to Dhoni, Fleming for giving Shivam Dube backing and clarity, say

News

Boogie LLB’s electrifying dance compels Sonali Bendre to go on stage

Sports

I'll be back soon: Swiatek optimistic for French Open despite Rome injury

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US