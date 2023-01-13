scorecardresearch
Surya, Ishan picked in India's squad for first two Australia Tests; injured Bumrah, Pant miss out

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and stylish batter Suryakumar Yadav were on Friday named in the Indian Test squad for the first two games against Australia, beginning on February 9.

Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from an accident, will miss the series and his absence paved the way for Ishan’s inclusion in the 17-member squad that also has KS Bharat as the other wicketkeeper.

Kishan, who made his first-class debut in 2014, has scored 2985 runs at an average of 38.76 in 48 first-class matches while Bharat has also done well in the domestic cricket and also impressed with this performance during a practice match on England tour.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar, who has been in brillant form in T20Is for India, has also been included. He made his first-class debut way back in December 2010 and has 5549 runs in that format at an average of 44.79.

Fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action since September last year due to a back injury, will also miss out from the Border-Gavaskar series. In his absence, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat form the core of the pace bowling department.

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, is set to make a comeback after injury but his availability will be subject to fitness. R. Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are the other spinners in the squad.

Rohit Sharma, who missed the Test series in Bangladesh due to a thumb injury, also returns to captain the side. KL Rahul, who led the side in his absence in Bangladesh, will be his deputy.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

–IANS

ak/

