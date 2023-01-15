scorecardresearch
Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower

By News Bureau

The 32-year-old Suryakumar has been in sensational form and recently smashed his third T20I century during the series against Sri Lanka at Rajkot.

"360 degree players like Suryakumar are causing a lot of trouble for bowlers. Fast bowlers can bowl at their best length and the batsman scoop over the keeper or fine leg. We are also seeing reverse sweep over short third man against the seamers now. Joe Root is also trying that kind of shot here," Flower told IANS at the sidelines of ILT20.

"It is lovely to see these skills. It takes courage to play these shots. The game is demanding greater variation and greater range of skills and players are finding ways to deliver that," he added.

Off late, there has been criticism of many big stalwarts of the game for playing with low strike in T20 cricket.

Asked whether there is a place for these sheet anchor kind of players in T20 cricket, Flower said there is a role for different types of players but it depends on how a coach and captain can balance the team.

"We all like aggression of course, but I still feel that there is a role for different types of players. It depends on selectors and coach and captain, how they balance it out, but certainly power is important , but there are different ways of scoring quickly in cricket. SKY has shown us recently how to do it with skill and innovation. I think there is a place for every type of cricketer. As a coach, captain, selector, one just has to balance out things," he said.

Apart from ILT20, the 54-year-old Flower is also coaching Lucknow Supergiants at IPL. He also has assignments in various leagues across the world as coach and he is enjoying the challenge.

"At the moment I am fairly busy throughout the year due to franchise cricket and it’s a privilege for me to be involved with a number of teams. I really enjoy the professional challenge moving from team to team and adjusting my coaching style to what the team needs. It’s also wonderful to experience different cultures in various countries and within different teams," he said.

"This (ILT20) is slightly different in this team here because there are so many overseas cricketers from different countries in the squad and only two UAE p in the playing XI and four in the squad. It’s a point of difference here and for me it’s a professionally different challenge and fascinating personal experience," he added.

–IANS
ak/cs

Selena Gomez reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance
Will try to stick to our plans in the series: Bismah Maroof on Pakistan's ODIs against Australia
