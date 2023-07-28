Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates Carbon zero turf for Asian Champions Trophy

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated the Poligras Paris GT zero hockey turf at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here, ahead of the start of the highly-anticipated Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will also serve as a preparatory event for the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games. India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and China will compete for the coveted Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai from August 3 to 12.

The intricately designed hockey zero turf is made with 80 percent sugarcane and manufactured with green energy. The turf requires less water and hence has been designed to make it friendly for the environment by preventing.

The turf was also successfully used during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela which was held earlier this year in January. The same turf will also be used for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026.

“With the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 set to begin shortly, I extend a very warm welcome to all the participating teams to our beautiful city. I am very delighted today to inaugurate a first-of-its-kind environment friendly hockey turf,” said Stalin.

“The Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu’s decision to opt for the carbon zero turf showcases our government’s dedication towards the preservation of the environment, while also providing the best facilities for our athletes. I congratulate all the officials who have tirelessly worked towards hosting a successful tournament and wish all the teams the very best,” he added.

Speaking at the inauguration of the pitch, Hockey India President Padma Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “We are delighted to host the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 on carbon-free hockey turf. Apart from being environmentally-friendly, the turf will also provide a chance for the top nations in Asia to compete for the trophy on the best infrastructure available. We are confident that players from all the participating nations will enjoy playing on the newly laid turf and will be delighted to be a part of the movement towards preservation of the environment.”

The event was also graced by the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Dr. Atulya Mishra, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, Thiru J. Meghanatha Reddy, IAS, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and Hockey India Executive Director Cdr R.K. Srivastava.

Notably, the West Stand at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium has been named Kalaignar Pavillion after the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. Karunanidhi. He was popularly referred to as Kalaignar and Mutthamizh Arignar for his contributions to Tamil literature.

