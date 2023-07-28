scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates Carbon zero turf for Asian Champions Trophy

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated the Poligras Paris GT zero hockey turf at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here, ahead of the start of the highly-anticipated Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will also serve as a preparatory event for the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games. India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and China will compete for the coveted Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai from August 3 to 12.

The intricately designed hockey zero turf is made with 80 percent sugarcane and manufactured with green energy. The turf requires less water and hence has been designed to make it friendly for the environment by preventing.

The turf was also successfully used during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela which was held earlier this year in January. The same turf will also be used for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026.

“With the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 set to begin shortly, I extend a very warm welcome to all the participating teams to our beautiful city. I am very delighted today to inaugurate a first-of-its-kind environment friendly hockey turf,” said Stalin.

“The Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu’s decision to opt for the carbon zero turf showcases our government’s dedication towards the preservation of the environment, while also providing the best facilities for our athletes. I congratulate all the officials who have tirelessly worked towards hosting a successful tournament and wish all the teams the very best,” he added.

Speaking at the inauguration of the pitch, Hockey India President Padma Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “We are delighted to host the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 on carbon-free hockey turf. Apart from being environmentally-friendly, the turf will also provide a chance for the top nations in Asia to compete for the trophy on the best infrastructure available. We are confident that players from all the participating nations will enjoy playing on the newly laid turf and will be delighted to be a part of the movement towards preservation of the environment.”

The event was also graced by the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Dr. Atulya Mishra, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, Thiru J. Meghanatha Reddy, IAS, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and Hockey India Executive Director Cdr R.K. Srivastava.

Notably, the West Stand at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium has been named Kalaignar Pavillion after the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. Karunanidhi. He was popularly referred to as Kalaignar and Mutthamizh Arignar for his contributions to Tamil literature.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UTT: Ruthless Reeth powers Goa Challengers into season 4 final
Next article
Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Steve Smith helps Australia take first-innings lead of 12 runs over England
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Steve Smith helps Australia take first-innings lead of 12 runs over England

Sports

UTT: Ruthless Reeth powers Goa Challengers into season 4 final

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League has given us an identity, says season 1 MVP Anup Kumar

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Yusuf Pathan's unbeaten 80 powers Joburg Buffaloes into final

Sports

Cricket may return to Olympics with the T20 format

Sports

INRC's Rally of Coimbatore sets new record with number of entries

Sports

2nd ODI: India likely to experiment again, aim to seal series against West Indies (preview)

Technology

Loss of smell may signal Alzheimer’s risk: Study

Technology

Nazara logs net sales at Rs 254 cr, PAT surges 31% to Rs 20.9 cr

Sports

Torneo del Centenario: Indian men's hockey team holds England to 1-1 draw, fails to reach final

News

‘Kohrra’ was shot during 3rd wave of Covid-19

Sports

Yorkshire handed 48 points deduction, fined 400,000 pounds as punishment over racism charges

Technology

How hepatitis is linked with diabetes, HIV

Health & Lifestyle

Toxic chemicals found in Indian-made cough syrup sold in Iraq: Report

Technology

Internet traffic on Airtel, BSNL remained low on May 4 in Manipur: Report

News

Kylie Minogue announces first residency in Las Vegas

News

Michelle Yeoh marries long-time fiancee Jean Todt after 19 years

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jad Hadid breaks down during 'auditioning task'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US