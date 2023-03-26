scorecardresearch
Telangana CM congratulates Nikhat Zareen on winning gold

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, March 26 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday congratulated boxer Nikhat Zareen on winning the gold medal in the 50 kg category finals of the Women’s World Boxing Championship in New Delhi.

Extending best wishes, he noted that Zareen, who won the gold medal with a 5-0 win over Vietnam’s boxer Nuyen, is a proud child of Telangana.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said that Zareen with her successive victories has once again demonstrated India’s popularity worldwide.

He said that it is a great moment that she won the second gold medal in her career in the world championship. He claimed that the Telangana government is committed to the development of sports and the welfare of sportspersons by encouraging them and will continue efforts in this direction.

–IANS

ms/vd

