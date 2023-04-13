scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Tennis: Ruud, Zverev progress at Monte-Carlo Masters

By Agency News Desk

Monte-Carlo, April 12 (IANS) Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud advanced here on Wednesday with a 7-5, 7-6(1) win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, the first clay-court Masters’ event of the season.

The Norwegian had to save one set point when trailing 5-4 in the second set and failed to serve for the match at 6-5, while being dominant in the tiebreak to wrap up his victory in two hours and 15 minutes, reports Xinhua.

“It is never easy to start at a new tournament and against a player I have lost to before,” said Ruud, who had lost three of four previous head-to-head meetings with the world No. 31, as the most recent one came at the Miami Masters last month.

“I was a bit sloppy and didn’t take my chances. Sometimes it is a little tricky playing someone you recently lost to, like ‘Not again’, but in this case, I was a bit happy because I felt like some unfinished business from the Miami match,” the 24-year-old added.

The 2022 Roland Garros finalist, who is still striving for his maiden ATP Masters title, will play Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the round of 16 as the latter stunned Australia’s 14th seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-2 to advance.

Playing his second match in as many days, Germany’s Alexander Zverev was not affected by the compact schedule as the 13th seed knocked out Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 to secure a place in the last 16.

Italy’s Jannik Sinner, seeded seventh, breezed to the third round after his opponent Diego Schwartzman of Argentina was forced to retire due to a shoulder injury at 6-0, 3-1.

“I could tell from the beginning he was struggling a lot,” Sinner said. “On the left side with the pain. I wish him the best and hopefully, it is nothing serious.”

The 21-year-old will next take on 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Tuchel's emergency mission at Bayern turns into a tricky long-term issue
This May Also Interest You
News

When a fan thought Aparshakti Khurana worked in 'Dabangg' in stead of 'Dangal'

News

Action packed ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer has bit of Salman Khan successful films

News

Video shows Chintan Rachchh of 'Class' fame rolling on floor to dub his scene

Dialogues

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Dialogues: Salman Khan’s powerful dialogues from the action packed film

News

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka drops cryptic post after Rhea Chakraborty ‘Roadies’ announcement

Technology

Software firm Amplitude lays off 13% of workforce globally

Technology

Internet access must be a basic human right in developing nations: Study

Technology

Apple Store Online launches dedicated support for SMEs in India

News

Ranjeet recalls how Sunil Dutt travelled for his directorial's music launch

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya visits RML Hospital, reviews mock drill for ensuring Covid readiness

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis, Maxwell slam fifties; power RCB to 212/2 against LSG

Sports

CWC Qualifier Play-off: Three players hit with charges after intense USA v Jersey clash

Sports

Kapil Dev to be in action in home pitch Chandigarh

Sports

Erler-Miedler advance to Marrakech final

Sports

IPL 2023: Tripathi, Markande help Sunrisers beat Punjab Kings despite Dhawan's 99 not out (Ld)

Technology

Cybercriminals sell malicious Google Play apps for up to $20K using Darknet: Report

News

Jeremy Renner yelled 'not today, M****r' right before coming under the snow plough

Health & Lifestyle

Baby born with waxy, shiny, plastic-like skin gets new lease of life

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US