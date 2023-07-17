There is only one king, and that is King Kohli: Yuzvendra Chahal

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday lavished praise on former skipper Virat Kohli, saying “there is only one king, and that is King Kohli”.

Other than Kohli, Yuzi also had tales on his chemistry with MS Dhoni. “He is always ready to help others and he also has a very good sense of humour.”

The spinner further said that “we have a good team” ahead of the 2023 ICC World Cup.

“Everyone is training,” he said on a YouTube channel ‘Cricket Basu’, explaining that members of the Indian squad are getting ready for the clash in the West Indies as well as Ireland.

On himself he said, “my bowling doesn’t depend on the size of the ground. I always give it my best shot.”

Given his own accuracy with the ball, Yuzi was also quizzed on the secret to getting line and length right. “It depends on the height of the cricketer,” he offered.

“I haven’t played many matches against Pakistan, but Shoaib Malik is one of my favourite cricketers,” said Yuzi in answer to a viewer query on his favourite contest against a Pakistani cricketer.

–IANS

cs