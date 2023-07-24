scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

They will regret the fact that they declared at Edgbaston: Ponting pinpoints tactical failure that lost England the Ashes

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has identified Ben Stokes’ unexpected declaration on the opening day of the First Test at Edgbaston as a big mistake that England will lament following their failure to reclaim the Ashes at Old Trafford.

With a 2-1 lead, Australia will enter the final Test commencing on Thursday. Although the Ashes trophy has already been secured, they still have an opportunity to achieve their first series victory in England in 22 years.

England declared their first innings at 393/8 after just 78 overs, making it the earliest first-innings declaration in Ashes history.

‘I think they will regret the fact that they declared. I think they’ll regret how hard they went with the bat in the second innings. A 280-run lead having been bowled out in the second innings, I think if you had’ve asked straight after losing the toss, you’re going to be happy chasing 280. I would’ve taken that,” Ponting told Sky Sports.

Stokes’ decision shocked many in the cricket world, including former England skipper Kevin Pietersen.

Pietersen voiced his concern about the early declaration, stressing that “England should have targeted a total in the range of 400-450 runs.”

“The pressure’s on England. What England have done, unfortunately, is put unnecessary pressure on themselves by declaring too early in the first Test. That is craziness because of the pressure that they’re now under going into the second match,” he added.

Ponting, while discussing the second Test at Lord’s, pointed out England’s inflexibility in adhering to coach Brendon McCullum’s aggressive and daring ‘Bazball’ approach.

“I said right from the start, if they want to play that way, that brand of cricket and they’ve talked about it so much, they sort of back themselves into a corner where they’ve got to play that way. And when that tactic started, they were in complete control of the game at that point, the batting looked good, they were scoring quickly, and then the loss of those four or five wickets in a short amount of time, turned that (Lord’s) Test match on its head.

“I don’t think they identified quick enough that they didn’t need to play that way right there. With this approach, I think there’s a time and a place against the very best Test teams to be able to play that way.

“I don’t think they’re going to be able to do it all the time, and I think the fact that they went as hard as they did in the second innings at Edgbaston and then probably losing those wickets to the short ball at Lord’s were the reason that they found themselves 2-0 down after the first two games,” said Ponting.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vivek Angihotri delighted on Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' filling cinema halls in Kashmir
Next article
Pop-punk star Lolo drops ‘hot girls in hell’
This May Also Interest You
News

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to hold special screening as tribute to Milkha Singh

News

Pop-punk star Lolo drops ‘hot girls in hell’

News

Vivek Angihotri delighted on Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' filling cinema halls in Kashmir

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black; Deepika Padukone flaunts her airport look in sweater

News

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari enjoying a movie date; Have Lovebirds gotten the green signal from their parents

News

Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, and Irshad Kamil unite for ‘Barkha’

News

Suvinder Vicky opens up on exploring depts of love as Balbir in 'Kohrra'

News

Monsoon track 'Barkha' has strong influences of Bengali folk music

Technology

Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new darker camouflage wrap

News

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' makers asked to remove Mamata Banerjee's reference by CBFC

News

Zayn returns with summer anthem ‘Love Like This’

News

New 'Jawan' poster reveals Vijay Sethupathi as 'Dealer of Death'

News

Jawan’s new poster: Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look out

News

Vidyut Jammwal: Proud to represent the mother of all martial arts Kalaripayattu

Technology

People with low HIV levels have ‘almost zero’ risk of transmitting virus

Sports

I expect Ashwin and Jadeja to bowl a lot of overs on Day 5: Aakash Chopra

News

Farhan Akhtar, 'Idol Season 13' finalists Fantastic 4 to perform live in Dubai

Sports

Australia were on their knees but they deserve to retain the Ashes, says David Lloyd

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US