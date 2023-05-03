scorecardresearch
Three-time Olympics medalist, former 100m world champion Tori Bowie dies aged 32

By Agency News Desk

New York, May 3 (IANS) Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympics medalist and a 100m sprint world champion has died aged 32, with the cause of her death unknown. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, she won a silver medal in the 100m and bronze in the 200m individual races.

Tori also ran the anchor leg in the 4x100m relay race at the 2016 Rio Olympics, teaming up with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner to clinch the gold medal. “We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away.”

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends,” said her representative Icon Management.

She then won the 100m individual race apart from the relay event at the world championships in London in 2017, finishing less than a hundredth of a second ahead of Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast.

“USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed,” tweeted USA Track and Field federation.

World Athletics wrote on Instagram, “World Athletics is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, the 2017 world 100m champion and multiple Olympic medallist. Condolences go out to her family and friends.”

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the reigning world 100m champion, tweeted, “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.”

“I can’t believe this. I had just heard word of her going to be with her sister back home and now this. This breaks my heart to hear and I will keep the family in my prayers,” wrote USA Athletics star Noah Lyles.

–IANS

nr/cs

