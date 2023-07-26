scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Torneo del Centenario: India women's team play out a 1-1 draw against England in opener

By Agency News Desk

Barcelona (Spain), July 26 (IANS) Indian women’s hockey team came from behind to record a thrilling 1-1 draw against England in their opening game of the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation – International Tournament, here on Wednesday.

For India, Lalremsiami (41′) scored a goal, while Holly Hunt (7′) was the goal-scorer for England.

The game began with England quickly settling into a passing rhythm while controlling the majority of possession, and it paid off when Holly Hunt (7′) scored a field goal with a powerful and well-placed shot from inside the D to give her team the lead.

Following that, India upped the ante in search of an equaliser, repeatedly testing England’s defence and even coming close to scoring on multiple occasions, but were unable to find the back of the net as the first quarter ended with England leading 1-0.

India increased the frequency of their attacks in an attempt to level the score in the second quarter, forcing England’s midfielders to make back passes and maintain possession. Interestingly, the strategy assisted England in neutralising the Indian team’s attack, allowing them to maintain their 1-0 lead at the half-time break.

To capitalise on their lead, England launched a strong offensive push in the third quarter, earning the game’s first penalty corner. They were, however, unable to capitalise on this opportunity. Meanwhile, India remained determined to equalise and switched to a counter-attacking strategy.

The smart game plan paid off when Lalremsiami (41′) converted a penalty corner to help India get back into the game. Both India and England won multiple penalty corners in the dying minutes of the third quarter but both teams were unable to make the most of the opportunities as the third quarter ended with the score tied at 1-1.

After scoring the equaliser, India came out all guns blazing in the fourth and final quarter and kept England under pressure by attacking rigorously. However, England kept their defence tight and also won a penalty corner in the closing minutes of the match but failed to take advantage of it. The final quarter didn’t witness a single goal as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Notably, young Indian midfielder Jyoti Chhatri, who was recently part of the Junior Asia Cup 2023 winning team, made her senior team debut.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
When Idris Elba nearly lost his life in US
Next article
‘Gadar 2’ trailer: Tara Singh reminds again ‘Hindustan Zindabad tha, hai aur rahega
This May Also Interest You
News

Guns ‘N Roses wrap up European leg of World Tour in Athens in pure hard rock fashion

News

Kevin Spacey cleared of all sexual assault charges brought by four men against him

News

Singer Noel Gallagher banned from China for gig backing freedom for Tibet

News

James Gunn elaborates on tonal shifts in his ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ trilogy

News

Irrfan Khan broke myth that dreams are limited to big cities: ‘Insta Millionaire’ writer Swapnil Jain

News

India’s Got Talent has power to transform lives of participants, says Kirron Kher

News

‘Gadar 2’ trailer: Tara Singh reminds again ‘Hindustan Zindabad tha, hai aur rahega

News

When Idris Elba nearly lost his life in US

Sports

LPL 2023: Colombo Strikers announce Niroshan Dickwella as captain for upcoming edition

Sports

Indian men's, women’s hockey teams aim for Paris berths via Hangzhou Asian Games

Sports

Indian men's, and women's football teams get exemption from Sports Ministry to participate in Asian Games 2023

Technology

Delhi sees record rise in pink eye, dengue cases, say doctors

News

6 things about Ram Charan that make him relatable and funny

Sports

IND v WI: India restart preparation for ODI World Cup, while West Indies aim to begin on fresh note (preview)

News

'Big Boss OTT 2': Tension in house with announcement of ‘Ticket to Finale’ week

News

'Finally my prayers are answered', says Mona Singh on 'Made In Heaven 2'

Technology

Meta firms fined $14mn by Australia for misleading consumers

News

‘Baby’ surpasses ‘Arjun Reddy’s lifetime collections

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US