Trivandrum's Greenfield Stadium in list of 15 probable WC venues

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, May 5 (IANS) The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) is excited as are cricket buffs in the state capital city as the news surfaced that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has included in its list — the Greenfield Stadium here among the 15 that they have sent to the ICC as venues that can be considered to host the upcoming ODI World Cup.

KCA Secretary Vinod Kumar said the final decision would be taken by the ICC.

“The ICC decides the venues after taking into all the logistical issues of travelling from one venue to the other. So at the moment we are happy we are being considered, but there is no guarantee that we will be selected, as that is not in our hands,” Kumar added.

The stadium can be proud as of the nearly 40 venues fit to hold international matches in the country, it has come in the list of 15.

The state-of-the-art cricket stadium opened in 2015 and has a capacity of 50,000 with all facilities.

Till now there have been five international matches that have been played here and therefore Kumar is confident that there will be no issues if the stadium gets selected, as by now they are familiar with the requirements.

