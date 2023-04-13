scorecardresearch
Tuchel's emergency mission at Bayern turns into a tricky long-term issue

By Agency News Desk

Berlin, April 12 (IANS) Unpleasant conclusions often come along with painful defeats in football.

Being dismantled by Manchester City following a satisfying performance is opening doors to a period of uneasy in-depth analysis for Bayern Munich.

Sooner than expected, the reigning German champion is forced to write off the 2022-23 season as spoiled following the devastating result.

The national league title seems all left after their surprising exit in the German Cup, with a miracle needed to turn things to good in the UEFA Champions League, reports Xinhua.

Next to securing the Bundesliga title this season, a busy summer seems ahead of coach Thomas Tuchel and the club’s leaders.

Bayern’s squad undoubtedly requires an update. For Tuchel, fundamental restructuring work might start in the summer to prepare the Bavarians squad for a challenging next season.

The 49-year-old spoke of the great potential of his team, but added that most players must deal with an insecure feeling caused by an unsteady current season.

As his efforts failed to trigger healing in only 15 days, the emergency project of the new arrival started to turn into a long-term mission.

Bayern chairman Oliver Kahn spoke of a possible miracle “as I have experienced many surprising things in my career.”

Kahn’s speech might not have been more than an attempt to keep the pieces together to at least win the league.

The most likely exit in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League shattered all dreams to finish up satisfyingly.

The pressure is now resting on the shoulders of the former goalkeeper and his sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Salihamidzic demanded more time for the new coach to repair the squad.

The Bavarians’ minds quickly turned to their next league encounter this weekend against Hoffenheim.

It might be an advantage not having too much time to think things over but having to deliver three points in the national title race.

“Despite the setback, we will benefit from the quality of our new coach,” said midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

For the moment, Kimmich’s statements appear like warm words in dark times.

–IANS

bsk

