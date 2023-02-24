scorecardresearch
U21 Women's Hockey League: Salute Academy, Odisha Hostel, Har Academy win league matches

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Salute Hockey Academy, Sports Hostel Odisha, and HAR Hockey Academy picked up wins on Friday in their respective matches in the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (U-21), Phase 1 matches at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here.

In the first game of the day, Salute Hockey Academy went up against Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy and emerged as 4-1 winners.

Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy’s Bela Kumari (3′) opened the account with an early goal but Salute Hockey Academy kept their nerves and switched to second gear towards the second half of the game with Raj Bala (29′, 47′), Skipper Shivani (41′) and Annu (51′) scoring the goals that put Salute Hockey Academy in control of the game.

In the second contest of the day, Sports Hostel Odisha defeated SAI-Bal 4-0. The victory over SAI-Bal was courtesy of two braces from Sports Hostel Odisha players Sunita Xaxa (4′, 21′) and Rashmi Kishan (7′, 33′).

The final match of the day between Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy and HAR Hockey Academy ended with the latter winning 11-0. The goal scorers were Skipper Usha (2′, 60′), Shashi Khasha (4′, 22′), Bhateri (5′), Seema (9′, 25′, 56′), Kriti (29′), and Pinki (37′, 42′).

–IANS

bsk

