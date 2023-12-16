Wednesday, December 20, 2023
WorldSports

Ugandan youngster Dembe signs with Sweden's BK Hacken

Uganda's U-20 national team player John Paul Dembe has signed with Swedish Premier League side BK Hacken.

By Agency News Desk
Ugandan youngster Dembe signs with Sweden's BK Hacken _ pic courtesy news agency

Kampala, Dec 16 (IANS) Uganda’s U-20 national team player John Paul Dembe has signed with Swedish Premier League side BK Hacken. Dembe, who has been on professional trials with BK Hacken’s U-19 team for over four months, confirmed his signing on Friday, reports Xinhua.

“I am very happy that after a lot of work and even playing some friendly matches I have signed a contract with BK Hacken. This is a very happy moment for me in my football career,” said Dembe.

BK Hacken, who finished third in the 2023 Swedish Premier League, disclosed that they have signed Dembe on a four-year contract from Uganda Premier League side KCCA FC.

“I have done well and that is why I am getting a contract. It is a big difference from Uganda. The environment is good and BK Hacken has nice facilities and is a good club,” said the Ugandan youngster.

After impressing for Uganda at the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Egypt, Dembe was spotted by the Swedish club.

