UN General Assembly adopts Olympic Truce resolution for Paris 2024

New York, Nov 22 (IANS) The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted an Olympic Truce resolution for the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. The resolution passed on Tuesday with 118 votes in favor, no votes against and two abstentions, reports Xinhua.

Named “Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal”, the resolution was introduced to the UNGA during its 78th Session by Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet on behalf of the French government.

The resolution calls for the Olympic Truce to be respected from seven days before the Paris Olympic Games, which will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024, until seven days after the Paris Paralympic Games, which runs from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

The Olympic Truce – “Ekecheiria” – has a long tradition of ensuring a cessation of all hostilities, allowing athletes and spectators to safely travel to and participate in the Olympic Games.

“Today we bring you a strong message, a universal message in favor of peace, according to the Ancient Greek tradition of the Olympic Truce,” Estanguet said when addressing the Session.

“I stand before you humbled by the course of world events, but also with the deep conviction that, more than ever, sport has a role to play and can help us take a step towards a better world. The Olympic Games Paris 2024 are ready to play their part.”

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach spoke of the significance of the Olympic Truce, and called on everyone to come together, adopt the resolution and uphold the Olympic Truce.

“In this fragile world, this Olympic Truce resolution is more relevant than ever. In these difficult times, this resolution is our opportunity to send an unequivocal signal to the world – yes, we can come together, even in times of wars and crises. Yes, we can join hands and work together for a better future,” Bach said.

“The Olympic Games can contribute to this noble goal. Because the Olympic Games are the only event that brings the entire world together in peaceful competition. The Olympic athletes send the powerful message that: yes, it is possible to compete fiercely against each other and at the same time live peacefully together under one roof,” added the IOC chief.

UNGA president Dennis Francis welcomed the adoption of the resolution, saying, “By uniting the world in peaceful competition, the Olympic and Paralympic Games make a powerful contribution to peace.”

