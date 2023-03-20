UP's third international stadium in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), March 20 (IANS) Varanasi will soon get Uttar Pradesh’s third international cricket ground after Lucknow and Kanpur.

The construction of the same is expected to start in May or June this year.

As per authorities, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would receive the property by the end of the month.

The UPCA would provide the UP government Rs 10 lakh annually in place of the contract. It will then build its own facility (on this property).

The state government has bought a 31-acre plot of land in Rajatalab area for the international cricket facility.

The international cricket facility will be built on around 31 acres of land. The Uttar Pradesh government has designated the hamlet of Ganjari in the Varanasi district’s Rajatalab tehsil.

After Green Park in Kanpur and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, this will be the third such facility in the state.

Yudhvir Singh, the UPCA director, said, “Work on the stadium will start in May or June and it will probably be completed by the end of 2024.

