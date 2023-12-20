Victory over Kuwait was one of the most important victory in the country's history, says Igor Stimac

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Igor Stimac, the Head coach of Indian football, had expressed his belief that the recent victory over Kuwait was one of the “most important victory in the country’s history.”

At that time, he had been optimistic about the potential impact of qualifying for the third round, likening it to winning the World Cup for India. He had emphasized that securing a second-place finish would play a pivotal role in fostering a stronger football culture within the nation.

“I say that, because it has put us in a position to stake a really strong claim for second place in our group,” said Igor Stimac to FIFA.

“We know we need to keep winning, especially against Afghanistan and Kuwait, but we’ve given ourselves a real chance with that result. And to be honest, qualifying for the third round would be like winning the World Cup for us.

“Getting another ten games, five of which would be in India, would help enormously in building the football culture here and getting more Indian people attached to this game and this team. That’s why finishing second would be so important.”

However, amidst the celebration of the recent success, Stimac had maintained a realistic perspective, acknowledging that the path to qualifying for a World Cup was still a distant goal for India. He had expressed concerns about the increasing challenge posed by other Asian teams, such as Japan, Australia, Korea Republic, Iran, and Qatar. According to Stimac, bridging the gap required India to take significant strides in advancing football at all levels.

“Qualifying for a World Cup? Right now, that’s still far away for us,” he admitted. “Bridging the gap to Qatar and the other big teams in Asia is getting even tougher.

“There’s no doubt we’ve made progress as a team, but the speed we are progressing at is not fast enough to keep up with these teams. And I’m worried the gap will just keep getting bigger unless we take bigger steps in advancing football.

“You talk about Japan, Australia, Korea Republic, Iran, Qatar; these are teams with well-developed long-term programmes and projects. How are we going to compete with such teams? The reality is that, to have a chance, we need to make crucial decisions.”

Recognizing the need for long-term development, FIFA’s assistance had been sought to ensure the enduring health of the game in India. Arsene Wenger, in the past, had launched a training academy as part of the Talent Development Scheme, reflecting a collaborative effort to nurture emerging talent.

“It has been great to see Arsene coming, Gianni Infantino too, and the positive steps being taken for India’s football future,” he said.

“But in the here and now, there are many more things that we as a football country need to do. Our future will only be bright if things start improving in regards to organising everything on time, preparing the calendar in the right way and improving everything around our senior team and other national teams.”

Stimac had been vocal about the urgency of progress for the current generation of Indian footballers. He firmly believed that the future of the country’s football could only shine brightly if there were improvements in the timely organization of events, meticulous calendar preparation, and enhancement of the senior team along with other national teams.

As events unfolded in the past, the collective efforts of stakeholders, including FIFA and notable figures like Arsene Wenger, had been directed toward elevating Indian football to new heights. Stimac’s vision for the sport in the country had been a driving force, urging for systematic improvements and a dedicated focus on development at all levels.

