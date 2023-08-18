scorecardresearch
Virat best at No. 3 and has 5 to 7 years of cricket, says his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) After completion of Virat Kohli’s 15th year of international cricket on August 18, his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has made a telling statement about his favourite ward.

Considering his fitness level and prime form, he is quite sanguine that Kohli will play for at least five to seven years at the highest level.

“Virat is God gifted. He was always the most special cricketer ever since he came to my academy. Whoever saw him, they knew that he would go far. It is his talent and hard work that took him to where he is today. His work ethic is something which every youngster should learn. God has also given him good technique, cricket knowledge on how to make runs. On this day, I can only wish that he continues for another five to seven years and does well for the Indian team,” Rajkumar told a YouTube channel Cricket Basu on Friday.

Going by the coach’s estimation, would Virat be playing an edition of 50-over World Cup for India in 2027? “Definitely he should play and God has to be kind enough to keep him fit. I am sure he will continue for five to seven years and do well for the country,” Rajkumar said while revealing that other students at his academy in West Delhi celebrated the occasion with a cake cutting ceremony.

The former Delhi Ranji player also stood his ground when asked about the debate surrounding Virat’s unwillingness to bat at No.4 instead of No.3 which he made his own.

“When he was the captain, he sacrificed his position a few times for the team. He opened the innings and also batted at No.4. But at the end of the day when he is the world’s best No.3 batter, he should bat at that position only. Why will you change his batting order?” he asked.

He then explained that the team has gained a lot from Virat batting at the No.3 position.

“The way he plans his innings and carries the other batsmen from the team along with him…that makes him very special. When he has scored the bulk of runs in an ODI at that No.3 slot, why should he change his batting order? I don’t think there shouldn’t be a discussion surrounding this,” Rajkumar said while dismissing former coach Ravi Shastri’s theory that Virat should have batted at No. 4 during the last 2019 World Cup in England.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
