Wanindu Hasaranga retires from Test cricket

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, Aug 15 (IANS) All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga on Tuesday informed Sri Lanka Cricket that he will retire from playing Test cricket.
Hasaranga said the reason behind the move is to prolong his career as a limited-overs specialist.

“We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball program going forward,” said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The all-rounder has played four Test matches for Sri Lanka; however, the 26-year-old has represented the country in 48 one-day internationals and 58 T20I games.

–IANS

cs

0
