'We are all students for life': Sachin Tendulkar and his wife meet Bill Gates

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar met with Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates, here on Tuesday.

Tendulkar took to twitter to share pictures of his meeting with Gates. In the pictures, Tendulkar and his wife Anjali can be seen posing for the camera with Gates.

“We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy – including children’s education and healthcare, which the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation works on,” the former cricketer wrote in the caption of his post.

“Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world’s challenges. Thanks for your insights @BillGates,” he added.

Sachin was part of a group that took part in a discussion with Gates on how philanthropic endeavors can inspire meaningful partnerships and have a lasting impact on the world. The meeting was organised by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which works on a variety of social and economic issues around the world.

The 49-year old, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, is also known for his philanthropic work in India, particularly in the areas of children’s education and healthcare through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

–IANS

ak/

