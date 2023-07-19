'What about us, should we quit wrestling': Antim raises question on Vinesh's exemption from Asian Games trials

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Reigning U20 World Champion wrestler Antim Panghal on Wednesday raised questions on the exemption given to Vinesh Phogat from the Asian Games selection trial and sought to understand the reason behind this decision.

In a surprising move on Tuesday, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad-hoc committee appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), has granted Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia (65kg) and two-time world championships medallist Vinesh (53kg) exemption from appearing in the selection trials for the upcoming Asian Games 2023.

19-year-old Antim, who competes in the 53kg weight category, lashed out on a shocking decision and asked about the criteria for trials exemption.

“Vinesh Phogat has received a direct entry for the Asian Games when she had not done any practice in the last one year. She doesn’t have any achievement in the last one year.

In the 2022 Junior World Championships, I had won a gold medal and became the first woman wrestler from India to achieve this feat. In the 2023 Asian Championships I won a silver medal, but Vinesh has no achievement to show in the last one year. She was also injured,” Antim said in a video posted by Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt on Twitter.

Antim also recalled a similar incident from the Commonwealth Games trials last year and stated that she experienced unfair treatment during the trials for Birmingham as well.

“Even in the Commonwealth Games trial, I had a 3-3 bout with her. Then, too, I was cheated. I said, ‘koi nahin (it’s okay), I will try to qualify for the Olympics by going to the (Hangzhou) Asian Games’. But now they are saying they will send Vinesh. This is not done,” the 19-year-old said.

They are also saying that the one who goes for the Asian Games will also go for the World Championships. And the one who wins a medal at Worlds will go to the Olympics (in Paris). We have also been training hard for years. So, what about us? Should we quit wrestling? Tell us on what basis is she (Vinesh) being sent.”

Sakshi Malik has also won an Olympic medal, she too is not being sent. What is so special about Vinesh that she is being sent. Just organise trials. I am not saying that I am the only one who can beat Vinesh. There are several other girls who can beat her,” Antim added.

The wrestling selection trials for the Asian Games 2023 are scheduled on July 22 and 23. The greco-roman and women’s freestyle trials are scheduled for July 22, while the men’s freestyle trials will be held on July 23 at IG Stadium in New Delhi.

The trials will be conducted in all the 18 weight categories, including in the divisions of Bajrang and Vinesh. The winner of the trials in these two weight classes (men’s freestyle 65kg and women’s 53kg) will be kept in standbys.

The exemption was granted based on the WFI’s regulation for selection trials for the Asian Games.

“The selection trials in all weight categories are mandatory, however, the selection committee will have the discretion to select iconic players like medallists of Olympics/World Championships without trials provided recommendation by chief coach/foreign expert,” as per the WFI regulations.

–IANS

bc/cs