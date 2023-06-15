scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

What will be the outcome in wrestlers' case: Bail or Arrest?

By Agency News Desk

<br>Besides filing the charge sheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai of the Rouse Avenue Courts, the Delhi Police also approached the Patiala House Courts seeking cancellation of an FIR by a ‘minor’ wrestler accusing Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment. The 550-page report filed by the police said that no corroborative evidence was found to support the allegations levelled in the FIR.

The charge sheet mentions Brij Bhushan as an accused for offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the charge sheet, former WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar, who is also an accused in the case, has been charged with offences under Sections 109 (offer a bribe), 354, 354A, and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The charges against Brij Bhushan under various sections of the IPC raise questions about whether the accused will be apprehended.

In the the FIR registered at the Connaught Place police station on April 21, it was alleged by six prominent adult grapplers that Singh allegedly attempted to coerce one athlete into sexual acts by offering to provide her with "supplements", invited another wrestler to his bed and hugged her, as well as assaulted and inappropriately touched other athletes.

Let’s look at the quantum of sentence the outgoing WFI chief might face if proven guilty of the charges levelled against him.

Under Section 354A of the IPC, the punishment is up to three years or fine; for Section 354D, it is up to five years and fine, while for Section 354, the punishment is up to five years and fine.

Legal experts said that Sections 354 and 354A are non-bailable, while Section 354D is bailable.

Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal said that a charge sheet is filed in the court only if the investigating officer finds sufficient evidence during probe, with request to take cognizance of the offences under which the FIR was lodged.

"No arrest will be made now as the accused has already joined the investigation and is cooperating with the probe. Moreover, the offences under which arrest of the accused is demanded are prescribed punishments with sentence of not more than seven years.

"In the Arnesh Kumar judgement passed by the Supreme Court, the top court had specifically directed that arrest of the accused be avoided where the punishment is not more than seven years," said Jindal, adding that statements of the complaintant is generally sufficient to file a charge sheet under Section 354 of the IPC.

In the Arnesh Kumar vs. State of Bihar case, as per Section 41A of the CrPC and various judgments by the apex court, it was said that arrest of an accused is not obligatory if the maximum punishment prescribed for the offence is less than seven years of imprisonment.

According to Supreme Court lawyer Rudra Vikram Singh, as the charge sheet has been filed against Singh, he will have to now take bail from the concerned Magistrate.

"There is no obstacle getting bail after a charge sheet has been filed under Section 354. Trial will commence after framing of charges by the court," said Singh.

When asked if Singh can be arrested in the case now, Ajay Chaudhary, a Delhi-based lawyer, said that the power to arrest is different from the need to arrest.

It is for the police to see whether to arrest an accused or it can file a charge sheet without arrest. The court can’t direct to arrest any accused during investigation, Chaudhary said.

"No one is above the law in the society. Every person, regardless of how powerful he may be, has to face the rigour of law. Also, there is presumption of innocence in favour of the accused until he is convicted by the court of law," said Gurmeet Nehra, legal scholar and member, Supreme Court Bar Association.

–IANS<br>spr/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Carlos Santana says he learnt to forgive man who sexually abused him as a child
Next article
No Indian film will be exhibited if 'Adipurush' doesn't correct mistake: Kathmandu Mayor
This May Also Interest You
News

No Indian film will be exhibited if 'Adipurush' doesn't correct mistake: Kathmandu Mayor

News

Carlos Santana says he learnt to forgive man who sexually abused him as a child

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'a year of forced new normal' after 1 year of myositis diagnosis

Sports

Sri Lanka to take inspiration from 1996 World Cup-winning side for qualifiers: Maheesh Theekshana

News

Kabir Duhan Singh is 'excited and looking forward' wedding his dream partner

Health & Lifestyle

Covid virus first infected 3 scientists at China's Wuhan lab: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists warn UK govt of a new 'deadly virus' due to climate change

News

After seven years, Asees Kaur set to wed singer-composer Goldie Sohel

Health & Lifestyle

Sixth Serendipity Arts Festival to be held from December 15 to 23 in Goa

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing C'ships: Asian Junior Champion Krrish Pal advances to pre-quarters

Sports

We understand BCCI's position; hybrid model was the best solution: Najam Sethi on Asia Cup

News

Bradley Cooper, Will Arnett team up for 'Is This Thing On?'; Cooper to direct

News

Kim Cattrall experienced 'late-blooming sexuality' and has a word of advice

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC allows arrested minister Balaji to be shifted to private hospital

News

Rajshri Deshpande to play a voyeur in gritty, realistic crime thriller ‘Privacy’

Health & Lifestyle

TN Health Dept commence counselling for students post-NEET results

News

Emraan Hashmi makes Telugu debut against Pawan Kalyan in ‘OG’

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC allows arrested minister Senthil Balaji to be shifted to private hospital

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US