scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Why is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh not being arrested despite POCSO Act charges: Sidhu

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Coming out in support of protesting wrestlers and saying the fight is for honour and dignity of every women, senior Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Monday questioned that why accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Sharan Singh wasn’t arrested despite a case was registered against him under the “non-bailable POCSO Act”.

Also he sought the BJP MP’s custodial interrogation. Two first information reports (FIRs) were registered against him after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

“To know what is right and not to do it is the worst cowardice. Why was the FIR delayed? Not making the FIR public reflects that the FIR is mild and not corroborative to the complainant’s complaint,” he told the media after meeting the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar here.

Sidhu also questioned the “motive” behind protecting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“Intent is questionable and motive is to protect the accused. Are things being swept under the carpet? Why is the officer who delayed the FIR not being tried under Section 166 of the IPC as he was duty bound to register an FIR which is mandatory in case of a cognizable offence?”

The first FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh pertains to allegations levelled by a minor, which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty.

The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

“Cases registered under POCSO Act are non-bailable… why no arrest so far? Is the law different for the high and mighty?” former Indian cricketer Sidhu questioned in a tweet.

“Why does the man in question continue to be in the position of influence and dominance which can make and break anyone’s career?

“With him at the helm of affairs, a fair investigation is impossible. The nation understands that committee formations are merely delay and deflect. The only way forward to a meaningful investigation and to uncover the truth is ‘custodial interrogation’, without it a fair investigation is meaningless.

“The fight is for the honour, integrity and dignity of every woman,” added Sidhu.

–IANS

vg/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
MotoGP 2023: Lecuona closes in on points as Joan Mir awaits tests after forgettable Spanish GP
Next article
Ian Healy, Michael Clarke slam possibility of England bringing in shorter boundaries for Ashes
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ian Healy, Michael Clarke slam possibility of England bringing in shorter boundaries for Ashes

Sports

MotoGP 2023: Lecuona closes in on points as Joan Mir awaits tests after forgettable Spanish GP

Technology

US CDC probing mysterious cluster of brain infections in kids

Technology

Companies should take care of their employees: Vedanta Chairman on layoffs

News

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson celebrate 35 years of marital bliss

Sports

Erling Haaland equals record for most Premier League goals in a season

Sports

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore name Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey

News

Daler Mehndi’s ‘Koyalia’ blends thumri & hip hop music

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken his game to next level, says Rohit Sharma

News

Sara Ali Khan shares BTS pics from 'Murder Mubarak', 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

News

Niall Horan reveals 'disgusting behaviour' that makes him 'hate' actor Jamie Dornan

News

Adah Sharma: Haven't shown Kerala in any derogatory light in 'The Kerala Story'

Sports

La Liga: Barca, Real Madrid back in action as Matchday 33 offers no rest (preview)

News

'PS: 2' mints Rs 150 crore globally in 3 days, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' crosses mark in 9 days

Technology

90% IT decision-makers admit to reusing passwords at work: Report

Technology

IAMAI promoting anti-Indian, pro-Big Tech views: MayMy India CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets trolled over fashion line; Fans shocked at the price of Tshirts and jackets

News

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar's daughter makes debut as film producer

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US