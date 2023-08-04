scorecardresearch
WI v IND: Tilak Varma gets special message after debut from Mumbai Indians teammate Dewald Brevis

Tarouba, August 4 (IANS) After he almost took India to victory with a fine 22-ball 39 on debut in the T20I series opener against West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, young left-handed batter Tilak Varma received a surprise video message from his Mumbai Indians teammate and batter Dewald Brevis.

After taking two good catches in the field, Varma’s fine knock of 39 was laced with two fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 177.27 on a slow pitch. Though India lost by four runs to be 0-1 behind in the five-game series, Varma’s wristy strokeplay and elegant bat swing impressed one and all.

“Hey brother, I hope you are very excited. I don’t know If I am more excited than you, but I just want to say from my side and from the Brevis family, congratulations on your debut. It’s such a great moment for you and your family. I can just imagine how happy your parents and everyone must be,” said Brevis in a video message to Varma posted on BCCI’s social media handles.

Brevis also expressed how he felt about the two sixes Varma hit on the second and third ball of his innings. “It’s great to see you out there, living your dream out and it gave me goosebumps seeing your second and third balls. You always have my support and all the best for the rest of the series. I’m backing you fully and go win every game for Team India. Cheers brother!”

Reacting to the message, Varma said, “Superb, lovely. I really loved it and it’s such a wonderful surprise. I was thinking about it could be my coach or my family, but it was Dewald Brevis my brother and I was so happy.”

“Thank you so much, my brother. I always love you. I really appreciate your message. See you soon and will video call you soon. Thank you so much,” he concluded. West Indies now have a 1-0 lead in the five-game series and will play the second T20I against India at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

