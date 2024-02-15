HomeWorldSports

William O’Rourke scalps 9 wickets in Hamilton, claims best match figures by NZ bowler on Test debut

William O'Rourke broke a long-standing record for the best bowling figures on Test debut by a New Zealand player

By Agency News Desk
Hamilton, Feb 15 (IANS) William O’Rourke broke a long-standing record for the best bowling figures on Test debut by a New Zealand player after claiming the match figures of 9/93 during the second Test against South Africa.

O’Rourke collected five wickets during South Africa’s second innings on Thursday to seal match figures of 9/93. In the process, he broke the record held by Mark Craig (8/188) from June 2014

Three of his five scalps came late in South Africa’s second innings on a topsy-turvy day at Seddon Park, as David Bedingham’s century threatened to take the game away from New Zealand until a late collapse of 6/33 swayed the momentum back towards the hosts, ICC reports.

O’Rourke dismissed Bedingham for an excellent 110 in the middle of the collapse as South Africa were bowled out for 235 in their second innings, with New Zealand requiring 267 for victory.

The target could have been much higher if not for O’Rourke’s late intervention, with Bedingham and Keegan Petersen (43) looking in control at 102/4 following a 98-run stand that put the Proteas well on top.

But a trio of late wickets from O’Rourke and a handy spell from all-rounder Glenn Phillips (2/50) gave New Zealand the momentum heading into the fourth day on Friday.

