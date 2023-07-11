scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wimbledon: Kvitova eases into third round with win over Sasnovich

By Agency News Desk

London, July 7 (IANS) Two-time champion Petra Kvitova made her way into the third round of Wimbledon for the ninth time with a 6-2, 6-2 defeat of world No.69 Aliaksandra Sasnovich in 74 minutes, here on Friday.

No.9 seed Kvitova dominated from the start on No.2 court, taking just 39 minutes to secure the first set in the Wimbledon sunshine.

Following an exchange of breaks at the start of the second, the Czech broke again for 4-2 to stamp her authority on the match.

The 33-year old Kvitova came into Wimbledon fresh from a title win in Berlin, where she beat Donna Vekic in the final. Even so, since lifting the Venus Rosewater dish in 2011 and 2014 Kvitova has only once made it beyond the third round at Wimbledon.

She now has a chance to improve that record when she faces either qualifier Natalija Stevanovic or lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Golf: Pranavi makes the cut in Singapore but Avani, Seher are yet to finish round
Next article
'Son of the soil who struck a chord': Birthday wishes pour in as MS Dhoni turns 42
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Wimbledon: Medvedev moves to third round with straight-set win over Mannarino

Sports

Coach Fulton, Paddy Upton want men's hockey team to discover its voice, a 'new Indian way' of play

Sports

Tamim Iqbal reverses retirement decision after Bangladesh PM's intervention

Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid put hopes on Turkish teenager Adra Guler

Sports

Kashmir: Zahid Baba from fitness enthusiast to a successful gym owner

Sports

India to open campaign against Japan in Round 2 of Women's Olympic Qualifiers

Sports

Will wait for him to change the decision: BCB chief Nazmul Hasan wants Tamim to reconsider his retirement

Sports

'Son of the soil who struck a chord': Birthday wishes pour in as MS Dhoni turns 42

Sports

Golf: Pranavi makes the cut in Singapore but Avani, Seher are yet to finish round

Sports

Chennaiyin FC rope in young striker Irfan Yadwad

Sports

UTT 2023: Four young talents to watch out for in Season 4

Sports

Canada Open: Sindhu, Lakshya Sen advance to quarters; Krishna Prasad/Vishunvardhan out

Sports

Delhi court summons former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

Sports

Hockey: Varun, Nilkanta back in 24-member men’s team for four-nation even in Spain

Sports

Inter BSF hockey tournament from July 10

Sports

Global Chess League: Great idea to have six games with one colour at the same time, says Levon Aronian after title triumph

Sports

Ashes 2023: Movement of ball was key, says Mark Wood after claiming 5-43 with parents watching

Sports

Asian Games: China unveils 20-player badminton squad for Hangzhou

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US