Wimbledon: Kvitova eases into third round with win over Sasnovich

London, July 7 (IANS) Two-time champion Petra Kvitova made her way into the third round of Wimbledon for the ninth time with a 6-2, 6-2 defeat of world No.69 Aliaksandra Sasnovich in 74 minutes, here on Friday.

No.9 seed Kvitova dominated from the start on No.2 court, taking just 39 minutes to secure the first set in the Wimbledon sunshine.

Following an exchange of breaks at the start of the second, the Czech broke again for 4-2 to stamp her authority on the match.

The 33-year old Kvitova came into Wimbledon fresh from a title win in Berlin, where she beat Donna Vekic in the final. Even so, since lifting the Venus Rosewater dish in 2011 and 2014 Kvitova has only once made it beyond the third round at Wimbledon.

She now has a chance to improve that record when she faces either qualifier Natalija Stevanovic or lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch.

