Wimbledon men's singles draw: Alcaraz could meet Rune in quarters, Djokovic opens against Pedro Cachin

By Agency News Desk

London, June 30 (IANS) Top seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will begin his Wimbledon campaign against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy and could meet 20-year-old Dane Holger Rune in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash as the draw for the grass-court major was announced here on Friday.

The Spaniard defeated Alex de Minaur to lift his first grass-court trophy at the Queen’s Championships last week and could play the Australian again in the fourth round.

Second seed Serbian Novak Djokovic will start his quest for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon crown against Pedro Cachin and could face Andrey Rublev, Nick Kyrgios or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals.

Australian Kyrgios, who reached the title match last year, opens against wild card David Goffin, while Rublev plays Max Purcell.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev is also in the top quarter and is seeded to meet De Minaur in the third round. Former finalist Matteo Berrettini starts against countryman Lorenzo Sonego.

In the top half, Stefanos Tsitsipas will play against Dominic Thiem in a first-round match, with the winner facing two-time champion Andy Murray or British wild card Ryan Peniston. American Ben Shelton, who is making his debut, is seeded to meet Tsitsipas in the third round.

Daniil Medvedev, who has struggled to find his top level on the lawns in London, opens against British wild card Arthur Fery.

British No.1 Cameron Norrie achieved his best Grand Slam result at Wimbledon last year when he reached the semifinals. The 12th seed starts against Czech qualifier Tomas Machac and might play Queen’s Club semifinalist Sebastian Korda in the third round.

Italian Jannik Sinner led Djokovic by two sets to love in the quarterfinals last year before losing. The eighth seed opens against Juan Manuel Cerundolo and is seeded to meet Taylor Fritz in the fourth round.

Fourth seed Casper Ruud, who is in the same half as Djokovic, opens against French qualifier Laurent Lokoli. The Norwegian could play Sinner in the quarterfinals.

The Wimbledon main draw begins on July 3.

–IANS

bc/bsk

