scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wimbledon: Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win first Grand Slam title

By Agency News Desk

London, July 15 (IANS) Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic won the first Grand Slam title of her career after defeating No.6 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the 2023 Wimbledon final, here on Saturday.

Vondrousova, who is ranked 42nd in the world, handled the nerves of the occasion better than World No.6 Jabeur to win 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Centre Court.

With this, Vondrousova became the first unseeded Wimbledon champion in the Open Era, the second ever, after Billie Jean King (1963). The 24-year-old was the second-lowest ranked player to win here, after Serena Williams in 2018.

On the other hand, the 28-year-old Jabeur has now lost all three major finals she has played in.

“This is very, very tough. The most painful loss of my career,” said Jabeur, who lost last year’s Wimbledon and US Open finals.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
John Ridley to put his own twist on sci-fi genre with upcoming comic ‘Ministry of Compliance’
This May Also Interest You
News

John Ridley to put his own twist on sci-fi genre with upcoming comic ‘Ministry of Compliance’

News

Sandeepa Dhar cried constantly while shooting for song ‘Barbaad’

News

Timothee Chalamet got to play lead in ‘Wonka’ because of old music videos from high school

News

‘I had given up on love’, Rita Ora opens up on struggles of being single

Sports

Ashes 2023: No regrets. Surprising to see nasty stuff being said about it, says Carey on Bairstow stumping

News

‘Oppenheimer’ cancels its U.S red carpet as a mark of solidarity with SAG-AFTRA strikers

News

Anupam Kher wishes Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika on b’day: ‘Everybody loves you’

News

Shraddha Arya on 6 yrs of ‘Kundali Bhagya’: ‘Thanks for making Preeta a household name’

News

Farhan Akhtar raises 'toast' to 12 years of his road trip movie 'ZNMD'

News

From receiving paintings to film’s poster, Rakul Preet overwhelmed by fans' kind gesture

News

Aparshakti Khurana shares throwback image with 'Questionable moustaches'

News

Shivangi Joshi is honoured to play a journalist in ‘Barsatein’

Sports

Duleep Trophy: Priyank Panchal’s unbeaten 92 keeps West Zone in hunt for chasing 298 against South Zone

Sports

Football: Durand Cup trophies unveiled for tour of host city Guwahati

News

'I don't wanna kill you': Robert De Niro's grandson was warned by drug dealer before his death

Sports

Services crowned champions of Junior Boys' National Boxing Championships

News

Sunny Hinduja met the real Assistant Labour Commissioner for 'Sandeep Bhaiya' role

News

Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead in Pune home

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US