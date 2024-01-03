Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for Blind 2024 to begin from January 8

Hubli, Jan 3 (IANS) The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and Karnataka Cricket Association for the Blind (KCAB) on Wednesday announced Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024 will kick start from January 8 in Hubli-Dharwad.

A total of 16 teams, divided into four groups, will engage in spirited competition for the ultimate showdown scheduled on January 12. The league stage kicks off on January 8. The grand inauguration ceremony of the tournament will be held on January 7,2024 at Indira Glasshouse in Hubli. The distinguished guests from Corporate houses and political parties are expected to grace the inaugural ceremony.

The League stage will end on January 10 and the four teams qualifying for the semi-finals will battle it out for the top spot on January 11. The final showdown will take place on January 12 at Karnataka Gymkhana Cricket Ground. The finals of this year’s women’s national will be celebrated along with the National Youth Day, also known as Vivekananda Jayanti.

Addressing the media Uday Kumar Y Bagunavar– Founder Member, Cricket Association for the Blind in India(CABI) & Trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled said “We are happy to host the 4th edition of the women’s national at Hubli – Dharwad. The last 3 editions have helped CABI in forming the Indian women’s cricket team for the blind and this edition will help us to identify the new players who would potentially play for India in the coming years.”

A total of 27 matches will be played in the IndusInd Bank Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024. Karnataka and Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal will simultaneously kick off the tournament on January 8.

“I am happy that CABI is and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled are able to provide more opportunities to the players to showcase their cricketing talents. Cricket is the best platform o the players to empower and transform themselves” said Shivaram Deshpande – Member, Karnataka Cricket Association for the Blind.

The 8 teams will compete at Karnataka Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Indian Railways Cricket Ground, BDK Cricket Ground, and SDM Cricket Ground respectively. Every day in the league stage, there will be eight matches, four in the morning and the other four in the afternoon.

The Chairman of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar had earlier stated that Women’s Cricket for the Blind had grown tremendously since 2019 and CABI was able to organize and participate in the 3 International tournament in the year 2023.

