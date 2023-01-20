scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Women's T20 tri-series: All-round Deepti, debutant Amanjot help India beat South Africa by 27 runs

By News Bureau

East London, Jan 20 (IANS) A superb all-round performance from the experienced Deepti Sharma (33 runs & 330) and an unbeaten 30-ball 41 on debut by Amanjot Kaur helped India beat South Africa by 27 runs and make a winning start in the opening match of the South Africa Women’s T20I Tri-Series.

India were in deep trouble at 69/5 in the 12th over when Deepti Sharma and Amanjot came together for a quick-fire partnership of 76 runs for the sixth wicket that helped India post a competitive total of 147/6 in their 20 overs after South Africa Women won the toss and elected to field first. Skipper

Deepti blazed to 33 off 23 balls, hitting one four and one six while Amanjot hammered seven fours in her 41 not out after opener Yastika Bhatia scored 35 off 34 deliveries to help India Women after South Africa bowlers Nonkululeko Mlaba (2-15, Marizanne Kapp (1-30) and Ayabonga Khaka caused early trouble.

Deepti came to the fore once again during South Africa’s reply as she claimed three wickets for 30 runs as South Africa were soon reduced to 64/5 in the 12th over. They recovered a bit but could manage only 120/9 in 20 overs as they lost the tri-series opener by 27 runs.

Devika Vaidya claimed 2-19 off three overs while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1-11), Sneh Rana (1-12) and Radha Yadav (1-17) were the other successful Indian bowlers in the match with the Indian spinners using the dry, slow surface in hot and humid conditions to their advantage to stifle South Africa innings.

Skipper Sune Luus top scored for South Africa Women with a 30-ball 29.

The day belonged to Deepti and Amanjot as they came together to rescue India. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was unwell and forced to sit out of the match and Smriti Mandana, leading the side in her absence, fell cheaply for seven runs. Though Yastika help one end going with watchful innings, Harleen Deol (8), Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and Devika Vaidya (9) were soon back in the pavilion as India slipped to 69/5.

The absence of Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh — both part of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup — too was felt as the Indians also hampered the Indian progress. Yastika, opening the innings in the absence of Shafali, capitalised on an early life as she struck three fours and one six to keep the Indian innings going.

But Deepti and Amanjot provided the innings with the impetus that it needed badly as they raised 76 runs for the sixth wicket and set India on course for a defendable total. The spinners then got into the act and propelled India Women to victory.

Brief scores

India Women 147/6 in 20 overs (Yastika Bhatia 35, Deepti Sharma 33, Amanjot Kaur 41 not out; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2-15) beat South Africa Woman 120/9 in 20 overs (Sune Luus 29; Deepti Sharma 3-30, Devika Vaidya 2-19) by 27 runs.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
SaaS company Icertis lays off employees despite raising impressive funds
Next article
Australian Open: Murray stages stunning comeback to beat Kokkinakis in a five-set thriller
This May Also Interest You
News

'USA Today' names NTR Jr on its list of Best Actor Oscar hopefuls (Ld)

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Belgium hammer Japan 7-1 to top Pool B, seal quarterfinals spot

Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US